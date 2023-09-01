 Ayushmann Khurrana says he has created his 'own genre' with films on unique subjects : The Tribune India

The actor now wants to do a mythological film

Ayushmann Khurrana. File Photo



PTI

Mumbai, September 1

Actor Ayushmann Khurrana says making films that haven't been attempted before in Hindi cinema brings him great joy and it has helped him in creating a genre of his own.

With a filmography that boasts of diverse films such as ‘Vicky Donor", ‘Dum Laga Ke Haisha’, ‘Shubh Mangal Saavdhan’, ‘Andhadhun’, ‘Bala’ and ‘Badhaai Ho’, Khurrana said he is aware that people consider him as an "unconventional actor".

"I've to make unconventional choices and it is fun to make these choices. In fact, it becomes easier if your subject or concept is supporting your film. The uniqueness of the concept will be the main draw for the public.

"It is a lot of fun and that's how I've created my own genre, there's no point being vanilla. It is a great joy to be part of films that are a first attempt in Hindi cinema," the actor told PTI in an interview.               

Khurrana said he is glad that he has built his career with films, which were never considered "commercially viable on paper".

"I've built my entire career around it, so I'll never follow a rule book. Whatever goes with my gut and core, I'll go for it irrespective of any formula set by people," he added.

The actor is currently basking in the box office success of his latest release ‘Dream Girl 2’, a sequel to his 2019 hit of the same title.

Released on August 25, the comedy-drama has earned Rs 67 crore at the domestic box office.

The actor said the Raaj Shaandilyaa-directorial made its debut in theatres at an appropriate time when mid-budget movies have started finding acceptance, be it Vicky Kaushal and Sara Ali Khan's ‘Zara Hatke Zara Bachke’ or Kartik Aaryan-Kiara Advani starrer ‘Satyaprem Ki Katha’.

But what made the success of ‘Dream Girl 2’ special was the fact that the movie did well for itself, despite running alongside Sunny Deol's ‘Gadar 2’, which has become a runaway hit since its release on August 11.

"It is a great victory that we have come in a clutter where we are sandwiched between ‘Gadar 2' and ‘Jawan' coming up. And still it has done these kinds of numbers, so it is satisfying," Khurrana said.

In ‘Dream Girl 2’, the actor reprises his role of Karam, who decides to cross dress as Pooja to make enough money to marry the love of his life, played by Ananya Panday.

Khurrana said he was confident about the film's prospects from the moment he heard its script.

"When I heard the script for the first time, we were all rolling on the floor laughing. We were confident that it would be a commercially successful film because it is outrageously funny. The trailer also clicked well," he said.

At the same time, the 38-year-old actor said it is crucial to avoid getting carried away by a movie's success.

“It (success) should not go to your head. There is a great sense of validation from people for ‘Dream Girl 2'. But at the same time, you need to keep your head on your shoulders that this is a volatile industry.

"It is time to party, yes, but at the same time your commitment to the process has to be bigger than the result." "Dream Girl 2" is a career-high for the actor, whose last few releases – ‘An Action Hero’, ‘Doctor G’, ‘Anek’ and ‘Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui’ -- hadn't performed as per the expectations.

Khurrana said he believes in learning and evolving with every film.

"There was a dream run pre-pandemic, like seven-eight films getting back-to-back commercial hits. But the last two years were a great sense of learning, we learnt and evolved a lot, we consumed a lot of content.

"The viewing pattern of the audience has changed but again the curve is back on our side with theatricals. So, we always go through that curve. I'm glad we are back with community viewing," he added.

In the current scenario, Khurrana believes his critically-loved film "An Action Hero" would have found more acceptance if it had released today.

"I think ‘An Action Hero' is a film if it had been released now, it would have done better. It had commercial tonality to it, it was fast-paced film, it was topical at the same time. It is fine that some films can be underrated, it is better to be underrated than overrated.

"In the long run, 'Action Hero' will be regarded as those underrated films and one of those gems which couldn't score at the box office but received a lot of love on OTT," he said.

Now Khurrana wants to do a mythological film.

"I've good command over the language. I've done hardcore Hindi theatre and public speaking in Hindi. I would love to do a mythological big budget film. Hope that happens soon." ‘Dream Girl 2’, produced by Ektaa R Kapoor's Balaji Motion Pictures, also features Paresh Rawal, Annu Kapoor, Rajpal Yadav, Vijay Raaz, Asrani, Abhishek Banerjee, Manjot Singh and Seema Pahwa. 

