— IANS

Ayushmann Khurrana says he will continue to be an actor-artiste, as it satisfies him creatively. On World Music Day, he also revealed that his new single Raatan Kaaliyan will drop on July 4.

He has many hit tracks to his credit such as Paani Da Rang, Saadi Galli Aaja, Mitti Di Khushboo, Yahin Hoon Main, Chan Kitthan, among others.

Ayushmann said, “I will continue to be an actor-artiste as it satisfies me creatively. When I get to be a part of good films as an actor, it’s an adrenaline rush and I can tell you that I feel the same rush when I get to be a part of new music. I think I am a purist at both and originality is something that has always driven me. I’m blessed that I can act and sing and write. I’m grateful for this gift that I have got because I truly feel alive when I entertain people either on screen or during my music concerts.”

He added: “I am looking forward to dropping my new single Raatan Kaaliyan with T-Series next month along with my close friend, composer and long-time creative collaborator Rochak Kohli. I hope people love the new sound that it has to offer. We have always managed to deliver musical hits and I wish that this too becomes a chartbuster.”