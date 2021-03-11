Ayushmann Khurrana set to play a cop in Anek

After the poster release of Anubhav Sinha’s Anek, headlined by Ayushmann Khurrana, now the makers have dropped a video where Ayushmann’s character undergoes a lie detection test and passes it with flying colours, owing to his confidence, resilience and hardcore training.
Says Anubhav, “It takes a great deal of training and strength, both physical and mental, to be an undercover cop and we’ve tried to portray that. This is just one of the things that an undercover cop is trained for and we will be highlighting a few of the other traits in the upcoming videos for the movie.” — TMS
