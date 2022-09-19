Ayushmann Khurrana-starrer 'DoctorG' to be released in October

Mumbai, September 19
Actor Ayushmann Khurrana's upcoming film 'DoctorG', a medical campus comedy-drama, is all set to release on October 14.
'Doctor G' features Ayushmann in the role of a medical student. Stepping into the shoes of a male gynaecologist, the actor has shared the first poster that gives us a sneak-peek into the chaotic world of his medical journey.
'Doctor G' stars Rakul Preet Singh as Dr Fatima Siddiqui and Shefali Shah as Dr Nandini Srivastav and Sheeba Chadha who plays Ayushmann's mother in prominent roles.
ZindaGi hai inki full of Googly 🥲— Ayushmann Khurrana (@ayushmannk) September 19, 2022
Chahiye tha Orthopedics, par ban gaye DoctorG 🧑🏻⚕️#DoctorG will attend to you in theatres from 14th October! 🗓️🩺#DoctorGInCinemas @Rakulpreet @anubhuti_k @ShefaliShah_ #SheebaChadha #AmritaPandey @JungleePictures @ZeeMusicCompany pic.twitter.com/mtundRhifk
Taking to social media, Ayushmann shared the poster of ‘DoctorG’ and wrote, "ZindaGi hai meri full of Googly, Chahiye tha Orthopedics, par ban gaya DoctorG, Get ready for your appointments, #DoctorG will attend to you in theatres from 14th October 2022. #DoctorGInCinemas." IANS
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
3-member all-women SIT to investigate Chandigarh University video leak case
DGP Gaurav Yadav says the team will work under the supervisi...
Protest at Chandigarh University over objectionable videos abates; girl-hostellers leave for home; no teaching till Sept 24
A committee, including students, university officials, admin...
Watch heated argument between police and Chandigarh University students as they want accused girl's parents to be called
In a video, a student alleges that the administration is try...
Know more about the accused in Chandigarh University video leak case
The 23-year-old is a school dropout
CM Bhagwant Mann calls special Punjab Assembly session on Sept 22 to prove majority in House
Makes the announcement through a video clip