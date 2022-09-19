 Ayushmann Khurrana-starrer 'DoctorG' to be released in October : The Tribune India

Ayushmann Khurrana-starrer 'DoctorG' to be released in October

The actor shares the film’s poster on social media

Ayushmann Khurrana-starrer 'DoctorG' to be released in October

A poster of 'DoctorG'. Credit: @ayushmannk/Twitter

Mumbai, September 19

Actor Ayushmann Khurrana's upcoming film 'DoctorG', a medical campus comedy-drama, is all set to release on October 14.

'Doctor G' features Ayushmann in the role of a medical student. Stepping into the shoes of a male gynaecologist, the actor has shared the first poster that gives us a sneak-peek into the chaotic world of his medical journey.

'Doctor G' stars Rakul Preet Singh as Dr Fatima Siddiqui and Shefali Shah as Dr Nandini Srivastav and Sheeba Chadha who plays Ayushmann's mother in prominent roles.

Taking to social media, Ayushmann shared the poster of ‘DoctorG’ and wrote, "ZindaGi hai meri full of Googly, Chahiye tha Orthopedics, par ban gaya DoctorG, Get ready for your appointments, #DoctorG will attend to you in theatres from 14th October 2022. #DoctorGInCinemas." IANS

#Mumbai

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Himachal

Chandigarh University case: Accused youth arrested by Punjab police from Shimla, another detained

2
Punjab

Have addressed the concerns of Chandigarh University students over video incident, says Punjab ADGP Gurpreet Deo

3
Punjab

Was Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann deplaned at Frankfurt airport in 'inebriated' condition? AAP trashes claims

4
Punjab

'Leaked' video clips rock Chandigarh University; girl hosteller, two men held

5
Punjab

Officer from Gurdaspur takes command of Coast Guard Region in Kolkata

6
Himachal

Chandigarh University case: Girl shared videos with 'boyfriend' in Shimla

7
Brand Connect

Kelly Clarkson Keto Gummies (SCAM OR LEGIT) Shark Tank Shocking Alert

8
Punjab

Irrigation scam: Lookout notice against former Akali ministers Sharanjit Singh Dhillon, Janmeja Singh Sekhon

9
Comment

Not India’s natural ally

10
Himachal

Know more about the accused in Chandigarh University video leak case

Don't Miss

View All
Engineer turns farmer, earns good returns from dragon fruit farming
Haryana

Karnal: Engineer turns farmer, earns good returns from dragon fruit farming

Father carries gun to school as he escorts kids amid rising incidents of stray dogs attack in Kerala
Trending

Father carries gun to school as he escorts kids amid rising incidents of stray dog attack in Kerala

UN warns up to 345 million people marching towards starvation
World

UN warns up to 345 million people marching towards starvation

Video of students cleaning toilets goes viral, kin miffed
Jalandhar

Video of students cleaning toilets in Garhshankar village school goes viral, kin miffed

Hisar students prepare for exams at dharna site
Schools

Hisar school students prepare for exams at dharna site as all teachers shifted from school

MVI, two agents ‘amassed lakhs’ as bribe every month
Punjab

Jalandhar Motor Vehicle Inspector owns five-star resort in Himachal, 'amassed lakhs' as bribe every month

Government cautions net banking users over virus attack
Nation

Government cautions net banking users over SOVA virus attack

Eyeing profit, farmers in HP turn to exotic spices
Himachal

Eyeing profit, farmers in Himachal turn to exotic spices

Top News

3-member all-women SIT to investigate Chandigarh University case

3-member all-women SIT to investigate Chandigarh University video leak case

DGP Gaurav Yadav says the team will work under the supervisi...

Protest at Chandigarh University over objectionable videos abates in wee hours of Monday

Protest at Chandigarh University over objectionable videos abates; girl-hostellers leave for home; no teaching till Sept 24

A committee, including students, university officials, admin...

‘Call the girl’s parents’: Watch heated argument between students of Chandigarh University as police say ‘they are not your accused’

Watch heated argument between police and Chandigarh University students as they want accused girl's parents to be called

In a video, a student alleges that the administration is try...

Youth accused in Chandigarh University video leak case works in bakery in Shimla

Know more about the accused in Chandigarh University video leak case

The 23-year-old is a school dropout

AAP govt calls special Punjab Assembly session on Sept 22 to prove majority in House

CM Bhagwant Mann calls special Punjab Assembly session on Sept 22 to prove majority in House

Makes the announcement through a video clip


Cities

View All

Criminal nexus: SHO suspended for failing to check illegal sand mining

Criminal nexus: Amritsar SHO suspended for failing to check illegal sand mining

Excise Dept officials raid farmhouse, held captive by Tarn Taran villagers

Roads leading to Golden Temple in bad shape

Amritsar: Woman, aides held for killing husband

Amritsar: 6 years on, Enforcement Directorate to finally probe multi-crore investment 'scam'

‘Fake’ pesticide damages standing paddy crop on 12 acres

‘Fake’ pesticide damages standing paddy crop on 12 acres in Bathinda village

Lying shut for two years, govt-run physiotherapy centre of Bathinda Civil Hospital resumes work

Dengue spreads its tentacles in Bathinda district

3-member all-women SIT to investigate Chandigarh University case

3-member all-women SIT to investigate Chandigarh University video leak case

Protest at Chandigarh University over objectionable videos abates; girl-hostellers leave for home; no teaching till Sept 24

Watch heated argument between police and Chandigarh University students as they want accused girl's parents to be called

Know more about the accused in Chandigarh University video leak case

'Leaked' video clips rock Chandigarh University; girl hosteller, two men held

AAP leader Durgesh Pathak appears before ED in Delhi excise policy case

AAP leader Durgesh Pathak appears before ED in Delhi excise policy case

Delhi court stays proceedings in Satyender Jain’s bail plea

Elgar Parishad-case: Bombay HC refuses to grant bail to DU professor Hany Babu

After ‘akhand path’ for PM Modi’s long life, Sikh gurdwara delegation meets him in Delhi

Kejriwal a megalomaniac, resorting to old drama it does before every state poll: BJP

Farmer, labour unions to block highway tomorrow

Phillaur labourers’ death: Farmer, labour unions to block highway tomorrow

Pitbull injures nine-year-old girl in Jalandhar, kin seek action

Jalandhar district reports 10 cases of Covid

Jalandhar: Teachers feed ambitions of needy budding players

Three held for illegal mining in Nawanshahr

Building Bylaws; Ludhiana Civic body admits to violations in Model Town, fails to take action

Building Bylaws; Ludhiana Civic body admits to violations in Model Town, fails to take action

Ludhiana District’s Aam Aadmi Clinics bag top three positions in state

Covid: 4 more contract virus in Ludhiana

One-way traffic trial fails in Ludhiana's Chaura Bazaar

Broken Roads-I: Big potholes on Southern Bypass Road trouble commuters

Pulse Polio drive begins, over 1L given drops

Pulse Polio drive begins, over 1L given drops

Dengue stings 15 more in Patiala, case count 57

Minister to meet heads of Patiala MC wings today