Ayushmann Khurrana-starrer 'Dream Girl 2' earns Rs 40.71 crore in opening weekend

Mumbai, August 28
‘Dream Girl 2’, fronted by Ayushmann Khurrana, has raised Rs 40.71 crore net on domestic box office in its first weekend, the makers announced Monday.
Directed by Raaj Shaandilyaa, the comedy drama is a sequel to Khurrana's 2019 hit of the same name. It is produced by Ektaa R Kapoor's Balaji Motion Pictures.
Balaji Motion Pictures shared the box office update of the film on its official X page.
According to the production house, "Dream Girl 2" added Rs 16 crore on the third day of release, bringing up its box office total from Rs 24.71 crore to Rs 40.71 crore.
"Aap sabki @pooja___dreamgirl ko beshumaar pyaar dene ke liye dher saari smoochies. Book your tickets now!" the banner said in the post.
Aap sabki @Pooja_DreamGirl ko beshumaar pyaar dene ke liye dher saari smoochies 💋💋💋— BalajiMotionPictures (@balajimotionpic) August 28, 2023
Book your tickets now!
🔗- https://t.co/aYgFVIXOdI#25AugustHoGayaMast#DreamGirl2InCinemas pic.twitter.com/3ErVGYegAT
In the film, Khurrana plays Karam, who decides to cross dress as Pooja to make enough money to marry the love of his life, Pari, played by Ananya Panday.
"Dream Girl 2" also features Paresh Rawal, Annu Kapoor, Rajpal Yadav, Vijay Raaz, Asrani, Abhishek Banerjee, Manjot Singh and Seema Pahwa.
It hit the screens on August 25.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Shobha yatra LIVE: Security stepped up in Nuh, drones deployed for surveillance
Police not taking any chances in Gurugram and vicinity
2 students die by suicide in Rajasthan's Kota within 5 hours; coaching institutes told not to hold tests for 2 months
Both had scored low marks in tests
Dalit woman stripped, son beaten to death by men over daughter's sexual harassment case
The deceased's mother said police gave her a towel to wrap h...
Congress MLAs stage walkout from Haryana Assembly over demand for resignation by Sandeep Singh; CM Khattar refuses to act against him
Congress women MLAs raise slogans against the Khattar govern...