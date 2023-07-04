Ayushmann Khurrana, Tahira Kashyap's college-time throwback photo is perfect 'Tum kya mile' moment, say fans

ANI
Mumbai, July 4
Filmmaker and author Tahira Kashyap Khurrana on Tuesday shared a throwback picture with her husband and actor Ayushmann Khurrana.
Tahira took to Instagram and shared a picture from the early days of their relationship in which they can be seen with their friends.
She captioned the post, "When our eyes and smiles weren't for the camera @ayushmannk."
The couple can be seen smiling for the camera with their friends.
Take a look:
View this post on Instagram
Fans rushed to the comment section and showered their love.
"He dotes on you since then.", wrote a fan.
Another wrote "You both are goals for real."
A social media user wrote, "This is seriously a 'Tum kya mile' moment."
Ayushmann and Tahira got married to each other in 2008 and have two kids together -- son Virajveer and daughter Varushka.
Tahira is a breast cancer survivor. Having recovered, Tahira spreads awareness of this critical illness through social media.
Meanwhile, after her first feature, 'Sharmaji Ki Beti' Tahira is all set with her new feature film in collaboration with producer Guneet Monga.
Tahira's debut feature 'Sharmajee Ki Beti' is a female-centric comedy-drama, starring Sakshi Tanwar, Divya Dutta and Saiyami Kher and produced by Applause Entertainment and Ellipsis Entertainment. It is slated to release this year. The duo has previously worked together on a short film called Pinni for Netflix's Zindagi Inshorts.
Aayushmann, on the other hand, will be seen in the sequel of his hit comedy, 'Dream Girl.' He is paired with Ananya Panday this time.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
BJP starts overhaul: Sunil Jakhar is Punjab chief, minister Kishan Reddy is Telangana head
Purandeshwari is Andhra Pradesh head while Jharkhand BJP wil...
SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi
With Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif listening, Modi ...
India summons Canadian High Commissioner in Delhi over Khalistani extremists threatening Indian diplomats in Canada
There was the circulation of Khalistani posters online which...
Canada assures India of safety of diplomats after Khalistani posters name Indian officials
The statement by Canadian Foreign Minister Melanie Joly come...
Shah Rukh Khan meets with an accident in Los Angeles, undergoes surgery: Report
Shah Rukh Khan hurt his nose while shooting for undisclosed ...