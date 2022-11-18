Ayushmann Khurrana wishes 'world's best brother' Aparshakti with 'bahut hee zyada cute picture'

Mumbai, November 18
Actor Aparshakti Khurana turned a year older on Friday, and, on the occasion, many celebrities took to social media to wish him. The most special wish, however, came from his brother Ayushmann who shared a super cute childhood picture of him on Instagram.
Ayushmann shared a vintage picture of the actor and wrote, "Happy birthday to the world's best brother! Bahut hee zyada cute picture ki throwback!"
Check it out:

Marking his day special, his sister-in-law Tahira Kashyap also dropped a heartfelt post for him.
She shared a glimpse of Aparshakti's birthday celebrations and wrote, " Happy happy bday sabka favourite @aparshakti_khurana lots of love and happiness always." Alongside the note, she dropped a video where Aparshakti could be seen cutting his birthday cakes.
He also received a sweet birthday wish from his wife Aakriti Ahuja.
"Happy birthday to my favourite person in the world. I can't believe the luck of my hand getting you as a partner. The deepest, warmest and strongest person that I know. So much I've seen you do in the last so many years. So much to be proud of and of so much to look forward to, I'll be here to remind you of that for the rest of your life. I feel so lucky to have witnessed 100 different versions of you, but this one is truly my favourite. I hope you feel like the hero you are to us - today and every day,"' she wrote.
"I know you think this public display of attention is goofy, but there isn't a rooftop I won't shout it from, I love you!! This year was hard, but we love harder," she added.Aparshakti and Aakriti tied the knot in September 2014, and on August 27, 2021, the two became parents to a baby girl Arzoie.
