Ayushmann Khurrana's 'Doctor G' trailer drops in; gives hilarious depiction of struggles of male gynaecologist

Mumbai, September 20

From playing a character who suffers from erectile dysfunction to bringing forth issues of premature balding, Ayushmann Khurrana has always pushed the envelope with his portrayals.

The actor takes his game to another level with playing a male gynaecologist in his upcoming film 'Doctor G'.

The makers of the hilarious medical campus comedy-drama dropped the rib-tickling trailer of the film on Tuesday, giving a glimpse how Ayushmann's character struggles to be a male gynecologist around female patients.

The over two-minute trailer shows Ayushmann asking to change his course from gynaecology to orthopedics. Later in the clip, actor Shefali Shah, who too plays a gynaecologist, is seen advising Ayushmann to lose the "male touch" to understand women. The trailer ends with hilarious sex education being imparted to a couple trying for a baby.

The film's director Anubhuti Kashyap said 'Doctor G' is a coming-of-age comedy drama set in a medical campus. She said the film is a compelling and hilarious take at a male gynaecologist surviving in an otherwise female-dominated world.

The director said, "Ayushmann Khurrana has done an amazing job essaying his role. He, along with Shefali Shah and Rakul Preet Singh, has brought so much to their individual roles that makes one relate to these characters and situations.

"The film addresses gender stereotypes in his personal and professional life enveloped in comedy and is something that will appeal to young-India,” she added.

'Doctor G' is set to hit the theatres on October 14. IANS

#Mumbai