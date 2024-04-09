Ayushmann says ‘Akh Da Taara' allowed him to experiment with different sounds

IANS

Ayushmann Khurrana, who is receiving praise for his recently released song Akh Da Taara, has shared what intrigued him to take up the song. On Monday, the actor took to Instagram and shared a BTS video from the making of the song. He says in the video: “Akh Da Taara’, this sound is so new to me because I’m used to singing love songs, mellow. But this is banging. This is high on energy.”

