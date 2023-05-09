AyushmannKhurrana to be felicitated by PanjabUniversity

Bollywood star Ayushmann Khurrana will soon be honoured by his alma mater, Panjab University, for his contribution to Indian cinema. The actor will travel to Chandigarh to receive the award on May 20 and also interact with the students of the prestigious institute. Panjab University’s alumni list consists of people who have made India proud globally like Ayushmann. The other notable names are Manmohan Singh, Sushma Swaraj, Sunil Bharti Mittal, Shekhar Gupta and Kiran Bedi, among others.

Ayushmann shared, “While studying at the Panjab University’s mass com department, I was astonished to learn about so many seniors who had become national icons. It was a great honour for me to have studied at this prestigious institution, mentored by brilliant teachers.”