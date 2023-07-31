B Praak inspires City Beautiful residents with ‘Rakhna Sambhaal Chandigarh’ track

Chandigarh, July 31
If you are a B Praak fan and you also share a connection with Chandigarh, then this one is sure to make you smile.
There will be a song dedicated to the residents of Chandigarh, which is being composed by B Praak.
Titled ‘Rakhna Sambhaal Chandigarh’, the song not only highlights the beauty of this planned city but also promotes cleanliness and health in and around the city.
Municipal Corporation Chandigarh shared the news on its Twitter handle. It wrote, “Get ready to groove to the beats of the “Rakhna Sambhaal Chandigarh” song composed by Bpraak! MC Chandigarh is all set to launch the song and dedicate it to the citizens of Chandigarh. Let's pledge to make our city cleaner and healthier!”
Get ready to groove to the beats of the “Rakhna Sambhaal Chandigarh” song composed by Bpraak! 🎶 MC Chandigarh is all set to launch the song and dedicate it to the citizens of Chandigarh. Let's pledge to make our city cleaner and healthier! @BPraak pic.twitter.com/rhrSKvQI2X— Municipal Corporation Chandigarh (@MCChandigarh) July 31, 2023
B Praak, who is known for his powerful vocals and romantic songs, and MC Chandigarh have surely given a reason for City Beautiful residents to feel inspired and take care of this beautiful city.
