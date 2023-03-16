 B Praak's heartrending song 'Aadha main aadhi vo' is the essence of Ajay Devgn's Bholaa : The Tribune India

B Praak's heartrending song 'Aadha main aadhi vo' is the essence of Ajay Devgn's Bholaa

B Praak and Ajay Devgn in screengrabs from 'Aadha main aadhi vo'. Instagram/ajaydevgn



Mumbai, March 16

A new track from actor-filmmaker Ajay Devgn's upcoming directorial 'Bholaa' titled 'Aadha Main Aadhi Vo' by singer B Praak has been unveiled.

The song depicts the heartrending relationship between Ajay and his estranged 10-year-old daughter. And, it captures a hundred emotions that are going through a father's mind.

Here's the song:

Talking of how the emotional journey of this one song alone left him tinged with sadness, Ajay said: "There is no bond more sacred than one that is between a parent and a child. And, the entire journey of Bholaa has just one meaning, one quest. It is his desire to get united with the daughter who has been separated from him from her birth because of circumstances."

"Not knowing how he will tackle the actual meeting with his child, this man (Bholaa) has gone through a decade of the most trying circumstances and held himself from breaking because he knows at the end of it, he will get a chance to meet his child."

He added: "If you listen closely to 'Aadha Main Aadhi Vo', you will realise how strong this bond between father and daughter is. The song is bound to bring tears to those listening. It is just very emotional." 

'Aadha Main Aadhi Vo' is sung by B Praak with lyrics from Irshad Kamil. The song is composed by Ravi Basrur.

'Bholaa' is releasing on March 30.

IANS

#ajay devgn #b praak

