B-town besties Kareena Kapoor and Malaika Arora twin in black, sip on wine in latest pics

Chandigarh, January 27
Actor Kareena Kapoor Khan and Malaika Arora chilled with Karan Johar and Manish Malhotra on a weekday. Pictures from their outings have gone viral on social media.
While, Karisma Kapoor was missing from the group.
In the latest picture, Malaika, Kareena, Amrita, Karan Johar were seen enjoying their lunch date.
The two were seen in black, sipping in wine in pictures. They were joined by Manish Malhotra, who shared many pictures.
Sharing pictures, Manish wrote, "What perfect afternoon home with friends @kareenakapoorkhan @karanjohar @amuaroraofficial @malaikaaroraofficial missing you @therealkarismakapoor (sic)."
