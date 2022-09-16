Baahubali director SS Rajamouli says Mel Gibson is his major influence

SS Rajamouli, director of India’s biggest blockbusters Baahubali and RRR, says he is working on his next film which would be a “globe-trotter adventure movie - bigger and better” than his previous works.

Speaking during an interaction at the ongoing Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF), Rajamouli, who is known for his penchant for using visual effects in his films, said his technique is meant not only to enhance the drama but also the emotional impact during crucial moments in a movie.

He said over a period of time, he started using visual effects in his movies to enhance the emotional impact of certain moments on the audiences. Then “I started pushing the boundaries and gradually I got a knack for it”. He singled out Mel Gibson as his major influence. “Mel Gibson pushes the boundaries when it comes to action. How he does it is related to a strong emotional drive.” —IANS