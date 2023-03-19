Baalveer is back with more action and adventure

Sony SAB announces the return of its fan-favourite franchise, Baalveer. Dev Joshi returns to portray the iconic character in the third season that guarantees more action and drama. The show will also star Aditi Sanwal in the lead role opposite Dev Joshi. With focus on family-friendly content that appeals to viewers of all ages, Sony SAB is thrilled to bring back this fan-favourite series.

Actor Dev Joshi says, “Playing Baalveer has been a life-changing experience for me. It’s an honour to bring such an iconic character to life and connect with young viewers in a meaningful way. The excitement is palpable as we gear up for the show’s highly-anticipated comeback, and I am thrilled to be a part of it. Baalveer’s character is more than just a superhero; he represents the qualities we should all strive to embody such as courage, kindness, and selflessness. I am grateful that on public demand Sony SAB is bringing back this show, which has been loved by the millions of viewers across all ages.”

Baalveer 3 focuses on a 24-year-old superhero, different from the previous seasons. It follows Baalveer’s personal journey and his fall and rise. In this season, Baalveer is stripped of his powers, and memories. He is forced to live an ordinary life as ‘Veer’ and the season centers on Baalveer’s pursuit to reclaim his identity.