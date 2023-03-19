Baalveer is back with more action and adventure

Sony SAB announces the return of its fan-favourite franchise, Baalveer. Dev Joshi returns to portray the iconic character in the third season that guarantees more action and drama. The show will also star Aditi Sanwal in the lead role opposite Dev Joshi. With focus on family-friendly content that appeals to viewers of all ages, Sony SAB is thrilled to bring back this fan-favourite series.
Actor Dev Joshi says, “Playing Baalveer has been a life-changing experience for me. It’s an honour to bring such an iconic character to life and connect with young viewers in a meaningful way. The excitement is palpable as we gear up for the show’s highly-anticipated comeback, and I am thrilled to be a part of it. Baalveer’s character is more than just a superhero; he represents the qualities we should all strive to embody such as courage, kindness, and selflessness. I am grateful that on public demand Sony SAB is bringing back this show, which has been loved by the millions of viewers across all ages.”
Baalveer 3 focuses on a 24-year-old superhero, different from the previous seasons. It follows Baalveer’s personal journey and his fall and rise. In this season, Baalveer is stripped of his powers, and memories. He is forced to live an ordinary life as ‘Veer’ and the season centers on Baalveer’s pursuit to reclaim his identity.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Pro-Khalistan activist Amritpal Singh declared fugitive, massive search operation on to nab him
78 of ‘Waris Punjab De’ arrested so far, while several other...
Amritpal Singh’s ‘close aide and financer’ Daljeet Singh Kalsi arrested: Sources
Security enhanced across the state as the Khalistani sympath...
Sidhu Moosewala’s first death anniversary today; tight security arrangements in place
The late singer's statue, his favourite 5911 tractor, and hi...
Some former judges in anti-India gang: Rijiju
Questions SC order on panel for CEC appointment