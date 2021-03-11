Babbu Maan collaborates with Shipra Goyal for 'Itna Pyaar Karunga', teaser out

Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, May 23

Punjabi singer Babbu Mann has collaborated with Shipra Goyal for their upcoming song ‘Itna Pyaar Karunga’. It’s a Hindi song by Blue Beats Studios and the teaser of the track was made public today.

Since the poster release of the song last week, there has been a lot of excitement among fans.

Now, in the teaser, Babbu Mann and Shipra Goyal are shown in a corporate set up where both the singers are dressed in formals. Working in the same office, they are clearly attracted to each other. When Shipra asks ‘why me’, Babbu, with a heart drawn on a sheet, says ‘you’re different’. Watch the teaser:

The lyrics of Itna Pyaar Karunga are by Kunal Vermaa and the track’s music video is directed by R Swami along with Abhijeet Vaghani as its music producer.

On being starred opposite Babbu Mann, an excited Shipra says, “I am blessed to be working with the Punjabi music maestro, Babbu Maan ji. I hope the audience will be happy to see me with Maan ji and will shower all their love on the song. I can’t wait for the music video to be out soon.”

The soft romantic number will be released on May 25.