Babil Khan romances Jasleen Royal in ‘Dastoor', watch the teaser

Mumbai, December 12
Actor Babil Khan, who was recently seen in the limited streaming series ‘The Railway Men', is joining forces with music composer-singer Jasleen Royal for an upcoming music video.
Marking his musical debut, the music video titled ‘Dastoor', features Babil opposite Jasleen Royal.
The actor feels glad to be a part of the new wave of "music video cinema" put in motion by Jasleen.
The love song, shot in beautiful locales, features Babil in a romantic persona.
Sharing the teaser on her social media handle, Jasleen wrote: "The #Heeriye tour comes to an end with a new beginning! Babil and I present to you the teaser of ‘Dastoor'.”
Check out the video:
View this post on Instagram
Talking about the song and collaborating with Jasleen, Babil said: “ ‘Dastoor' has a piece of my heart and it was wonderful teaming up with Jasleen for this. She's not just a very talented singer but she even acts really well. She has started this new wave of music video cinema and it's absolutely stunning and amazing. I'm so grateful to be a part of this and I am excited for everyone to see my first-ever music video soon.”
Jasleen said: “It's been a pleasure and great luck collaborating with Babil. It's a very special song and he certainly made it all the more special. I hope that audiences like what we have done with the song and give it the same kind of love which they always shower on both of us and all our works.”
The song will drop on December 15.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
BJP picks first-time MLA Bhajanlal Sharma as next Rajasthan CM, Vasundhara Raje proposed name
Diya Kumari, Prem Chand Bairwa to be deputy CMs; Vasudev Dev...
Himachal Cabinet expanded, Rajesh Dharmani and Yadvinder Goma join Sukhvinder Sukhu government
In a tactical move, CM Sukhu has left one berth still vacant...
Government to move amendment to bring CEC, ECs on par with Supreme Court judges
The proposed official amendment will restore CEC, EC salary ...
Home Minister Amit Shah withdraws three bills on criminal laws; introduces afresh with amendments
Says a discussion is also planned on the bills starting Dece...
CBSE announces date sheet for classes 10, 12 Board exams; details inside
The class 10 exams will conclude on March 13 and the class 1...