Babil Khan takes acting lessons from father Irrfan's guru

Mumbai, February 4
Actor Babil Khan, who made his screen debut with the streaming film 'Qala' is attending an acting workshop by veteran theatre director and acting teacher Prasanna.
Prasanna is one of the most revered personalities of the Indian theatre circle. He has taught at National School of Drama (NSD), and had also mentored Babil's father, the legendary Irrfan Khan during his NSD days.
Babil share a post about the acting workshop. Take a look:
A source said: "Babil is excited to attend this workshop and totally immerse himself in Prasanna's process. The workshop is unlike any other in the country, one that teaches the Indian method of acting and is accessible to working actors from all backgrounds. This will certainly be an enriching experience for Babil." Babil has reached Mysore where he will attend the acting workshop at Prasanna's academy Acting Shastra from February 1 through February 7.
IANS
