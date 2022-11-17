Babil Khan talks about the pressure of taking Irrfan Khan’s legacy forward

Late actor Irrfan Khan’s son Babil Khan is making his debut with Netflix’s web series Qala. On Tuesday (November 15), the makers unveiled the much-anticipated trailer at an event in Mumbai. During the trailer launch event, Babil talked about the pressure of carrying forward his father’s legacy. He said when they were shooting two years ago, this pressure would overpower and frighten him, but now it motivates him to get out of bed and work.
Babil shared, “The talent that my father had, went with it. Now, I’ll explore mine. We have this illusion that we think we are in control of our journey. We are not. So I’ll improvise what life throws at me. I want to explore everything. I want to do all kinds of films...” — TMS
