Babil Khan's Friday Night Plan to premiere on Netflix in September

PTI

Excel Entertainment’s new film Friday Night Plan, starring Babil Khan, will stream on Netflix on September 1.

Netflix India shared the premiere date of the film on its social media pages on Friday. “Two unsupervised siblings in a room… they might have the most epic #FridayNightPlan! Arrives on 1st September, only on Netflix!” the post read.

Produced by Farhan Akhtar, Ritesh Sidhwani and Kassim Jagmagia, the movie is billed as an “unforgettable journey of love and laughter”.

Vatsal Neelakantan, who has previously worked on Excel’s projects such as Inside Edge and Mirzapur, has directed Friday Night Plan. Babil plays the nerdy older brother, and his character’s partner-in-crime is his mischievous younger brother, portrayed by Amrith Jayan.

Babil, who made his acting debut last year with Netflix film Qala, said Friday Night Plan was a relatable subject for him. “Having a younger brother in real life, this film feels so relatable to me. It’s a heartwarming journey that brings back fond memories of our own misadventures,” the actor said.

#Social Media