Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor make first appearance with 'Baby Kapoor' as they head home from hospital

Mumbai, November 10

New parents in town Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor have taken their newborn home. The couple was seen leaving the hospital on Thursday morning.

Alia and Ranbir welcomed their first child, a baby girl, on Sunday afternoon. Now, the new mom got discharged from the hospital on Thursday and Ranbir came to pick her and the baby up from HN Reliance Hospital in Mumbai.

In the video, the car of Ranbir and Alia could be seen leaving the hospital.

Here's the video:

In another video going viral, the couple reach home with their princess.

Check it out:

Alia Bhatt announced the arrival of her baby girl via an Instagram post that read, "And in the best news of our lives: Our baby is here...and what a magical girl she is. We are officially bursting with love - Blessed and obsessed PARENTS!!!! Love love love Alia and Ranbir."

