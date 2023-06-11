Back in shape

Wamiqa Gabbi lost a tremendous amount of weight during the promotion of the Jubilee. In the series, she plays the role of an actress in her 40s and 50s. To look the part she had to put on some weight but later she went on a weight-loss journey.

She says, “Going on a weight-loss journey was, a conscious decision, and the focus was on being fit. For Jubilee, I had to put on some weight to look the part since the series is set in the 40s and 50s and people then had a certain body type. My only concern was that I didn’t want to starve, but I have an excellent and talented fitness team that made sure I did not feel hungry while losing weight. It feels good to fit into my old clothes.”

In Jubilee, Wamiqa played the role of Niloufer Qureshi, a yesteryear actress. The series starred Prosenjit Chatterjee, Aparshakti Khurana, Aditi Rao Hydari, and Ram Kapoor among others. The series was created and directed by Vikramaditya Motwane.