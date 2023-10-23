Back on popular demand...

Vipin Kumar, who plays the role of Deepesh Bhan in Binaiferr and Sanjay Kohli’s show May I Come In Madam Season 2, says comedy is the show’s USP. He adds that the cast of the show is also spectacular.

Due to popular demand, the show is being brought back. “All the actors, including our hero Sajan, are outstanding,” vouches Vipin.

Ask if he feels any pressure of delivering a hit and he says, “I am a new entry to the show. The character I am portraying was previously played by Deepesh, who unfortunately is not with us anymore. The audience loved him a lot, and I will try my best to live up to the standards he set.”

Talking about working with producers Binaiferr and Sanjay Kohli, he says, “I am working with Binaiferr ma’am and Sanjay sir for the second time. It doesn’t feel like work with them. They treat you like family. Nothing could be better than that.”