Back to roots

Inspired by Punjab, Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla have launched a short film titled The Glory of Giddha. The film explores the traditional folk dance performed during celebratory occasions. During weddings, Giddha performers brew rhymes and often dance without musical instruments. Pairing their songs with melodious clapping in their radiant garments, jhumkis, tikkas and parandas, their presence infuses the room with the magical — reminiscent of Punjab. Abu Sandeep especially designed garments for this project, where intricately tailored multi-colour silks sparkle with zardozi and gota embroidery.
Sandeep, who was intrigued by Noor Zora, the first ever male Giddha performer, says, “I have been familiar with Giddha all my life. When Abu and I met for the first time, that same year we went to my hometown for Lohri celebrations. I remember how fascinated Abu was! Noor Zora made us nostalgic for that moment and we decided to honour that memory through this film.”
