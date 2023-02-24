Backstreet Boys to return to India after 13 years

The iconic boy band, Backstreet Boys, is set to come back to India after 13 years. The DNA World Tour forays into the country after five years of travelling across the world. Registrations for the much-awaited ensemble coming to Mumbai and Delhi, on May 4 and May 5, respectively, are now live.
AJ McLean, Brian Littrell, Nick Carter, Howie Dorough and Kevin Richardson have been enthralling fans across the globe for over three decades. The DNA World Tour celebrates their rich history of flawless choreography, harmony-laden vocal prowess and an arsenal of mega-watt hits such as I Want It That Way, Everybody (Backstreet’s Back) and As Long As You Love Me, along with the latest hits from their recent album DNA, including Don’t Go Breaking My Heart, Chances and No Place among others. They also released the first episode of their documentary, Making Of The DNA Tour.
