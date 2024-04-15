Bade Miyan Chote Miyan' makers roll out ticket deal

IANS

The Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff-starrer action film Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, is receiving a lot of positive response from the audience. To make the film more accessible to the larger audience, the makers have come up with a new ticket deal.

The audience can now enjoy the film by availing the buy one, get one ticket offer on the ticket. This decision aims to attract a wider audience.

The film promises an action-packed excitement blended with comedy punches, capturing the scenic beauty of exotic locations such as Abu Dhabi, Jordan, India, the UK, and Scotland.

