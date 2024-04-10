Bade Miyan Chote Miyan release postponed by a day

IANS

Bollywood stars Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff have announced that the release of their upcoming actioner Bade Miyan Chote Miyan has been pushed by one day and will now release on April 11. The Ali Abbas Zafar film was earlier scheduled to release on April 10.

Akshay and Tiger, who are currently in Abu Dhabi to promote their film, took to social media to make the announcement. Akshay said in the clip, “UAE has declared that Eid is on April 10, which means it will be celebrated on April 11 in India.”

Tiger joined it: “We had promised that the film Bade Miyan Chote Miyan will release on Eid. We are keeping our promise and will meet you in the cinema halls on April 11.”

Presented by Vashu Bhagnani and Pooja Entertainment in association with AAZ films, Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, also starring Sonakshi Sinha, Manushi Chhillar and Alaya F, has been written and directed by Ali Abbas Zafar.

