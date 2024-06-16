Badshah blames show promoter after Dallas gig is stopped midway

IANS

Rapper Badshah has issued a statement after his show was stopped midway in Dallas, Texas. The rapper said the show promoter was at fault for not coordinating properly with the local administration.

Stating that he is “heartbroken and bummed about what happened”, Badshah said he was really looking forward to performing in Dallas but due to a discrepancy between the local promoters and the production company, he was forced to cut short the set and stop the show midway.

“Promoters need to be better equipped, especially for large-format shows and this kind of nonchalance is just unacceptable to most performing artistes. It takes a considerable amount of energy and effort to put together a tour of considerable scale. This isn’t fair to the fans who spend their hard-earned money, and it definitely isn’t fair to the whole crew who pours their hearts into putting on these tours,” he said.