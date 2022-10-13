Badshah dating Punjabi actress Isha Rikhi

Rapper Badshah, who separated from his wife Jasmine almost two years ago, is reportedly dating Punjabi actress Isha Rikhi, who has worked in films such as Nawaabzaade, What The Jatt and Do Dooni Panj.
According to reports, they have been dating for almost a year but they are keeping their relationship low profile as they want to take things slow. Badshah met Isha at a party through their mutual friend and hit it off instantly.
“They figured out that they have familiar taste in films and music. Badshah and Isha have already talked to their respective families their relationship,” a source said.
Badshah has a daughter, Jessemy Grace Masih Singh, with his former wife. Post the pandemic, Jasmine reportedly shifted base to London along with their daughter. —IANS
