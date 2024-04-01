Badshah hands out hilarious gym tip; says ‘everyone does it wearing shoes’

Mumbai, April 1
Rapper Badshah has the funniest gym tip to fitness fanatics on his social media.
Badshah, whose real name is Aditya Prateek Singh Sisodia, took to his Instagram stories and shared a video.
The mirror-selfie clip first shows his footwear and then pans it to the mirror to show himself in the video.
In the clip, the rapper said, “Gym karna hai toh crocs main karo, bhai jooton main toh har koi karta hai (If you want to work out, then do it in Crocs, everyone does it wearing shoes).”
On the work front, Badshah has released his third studio album ‘Ek Tha Raja’, featuring 16 tracks and collaborations with different artistes including Karan Aujla, Nikhita Gandhi, MC Stan, Raftaar, Divine and others.
Meanwhile, Badshah will be seen touring arena shows across the US, Singapore and Canada through the summer.
