Badshah issues apology for using word 'Bholenath' with obscene words in 'Sanak' song

Chandigarh, April 24
Days after a police complaint was filed against Badshah in Indore for using the word 'Bholenath' along with alleged “obscene words” in his song 'Sanak', the rapper has issued an apology.
In an Instagram post, he wrote: "I have taken proactive measures to change some parts of the song...I humbly offer my sincerest apologies to those whom I may have unknowingly hurt."
A priest of Mahakaleshwar temple in Madhya Pradesh's Ujjain had criticised Badshah for allegedly using the name of Lord Shiva (Bholenath) along with “obscene words” in the song.
He said he would lodge an FIR against the rapper. Badshah has made changes in some parts of the song.
