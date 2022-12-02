Badshah joins hands with Kakar sisters for song 'Kya Say'

Mumbai, December 2
Rapper Badshah is collaborating with singers Sukriti Kakar and Prakriti Kakar for their latest song 'Kya Say'.
The three have shared the poster on their Instagram handles. In the poster, Badshah is seen in his bling jacket while Sukriti and Prakriti look gorgeous and sensuous in their stunning dresses.
In the backdrop, there is a forest and an elephant which is also another highlight of the poster as it is none other than Chirakkal Kalidasan, a famous Asian elephant that is the second tallest elephant in India.
He appeared in movies such as 'Baahubali 2: The Conclusion', 'Pattabhishekham', 'Punyalan Agarbattis' and 'Dil Se...' and also in several music videos like 'Gajam'.
Badshah mentioned in the caption: "Ready for this, #KyaSay-06/12/22"
Sukriti and Prakriti also posted the poster and wrote: "Kya Say?"
Moreover, the music video has been shot at Athirappilly Waterfalls in Kerala, which was also seen in films like 'Bahubali', 'Raavan', and a few other Mani Ratnam films.
'Kya Say' is all set to release on December 6 on VYRL Originals YouTube channel. IANS
