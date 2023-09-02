Badshah, Raftaar to grace the finale of Hip Hop India as celebrity judges

IANS

Rappers Badshah and Raftaar are all set to bring their magic to the finale of the dance reality show Hip Hop India. The top three on the show are ready for the ultimate dance-off in the final showdown.

Badshaah and Raftaar will join the judges Remo D’Souza and Nora Fatehi, as they set the stage on fire with their astounding acts. As seen in the promo, Badshah welcomes everyone for the grand finale of the show followed by glimpses of some dazzling performances by Sushant Khatri and Vartika Jha.

Badshah said, “I’m excited that Hip Hop India has curated a platform that helps underground talent showcase their prowess to a wider audience. I am thrilled to be a part of this process where the undiscovered talent of our nation will get their deserving share of the spotlight. Being the ultimate hip-hop dance reality show, this is just the first step by Hip Hop India towards contributing to a larger conversation of discovery and development of budding street dancers and helping home-grown hip-hop culture reach a wider audience.” The top three finalists are Divyam & Darshan, UGH, and Rahul Bhagat who secured the throne of winners in their categories. Nora Fatehi turned up the heat with her performance while Remo D’Souza returned to stage after three years. Raftaar said, “I love the tagline Gully Se Glory Tak. It really does tell the story of how the artistes fought against all odds and achieved success.