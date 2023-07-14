Badshah reprises his role as a judge on India's Got Talent Season 10

Sony Entertainment Television’s talent reality show India’s Got Talent Season 10 is set to premiere on July 29.

Reprising his role as a judge for this season will be the rapper Badshah.

Talking about the same, he says, “The last season of India’s Got Talent was my first time as a judge on this panel, and it was one of the most incredible experiences of my life. Not only did I firsthand witness the raw emotions and vulnerability that these individuals brought to the stage, but also the ‘hunar’ that lies within our country. It’s surreal to see how their artistry touches the hearts of millions, including my own. It filled me with pride, and I am ecstatic to be back for an all-new season to judge yet another season of India’s Got Talent. The 10th season is a milestone for the show, and I’m looking forward to seeing exceptional talent surpass the benchmark set last year.”