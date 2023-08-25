Badshah’s fan boy moment

During the shooting of Sony Entertainment Television’s India’s Got Talent, Badshah had a fan boy moment while talking to the living legend, Gurdas Maan. He said, “At my place, Maan sahab’s songs used to keep playing. And, one of the biggest reason I’m into music is because of Maan sahab.”
Badshah added that his daughter’s first ever live concert was that of Maan sahab. He said, “My life’s first concert was at Chandigarh University, and it was Maan sahab’s concert. And, my daughter’s first concert was also Maan sahab’s. I don’t know why, but people complain that Maan sahab is releasing less music. But he’s still a legend; he doesn’t need to release songs constantly because people still go to listen to him.”
