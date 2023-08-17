Bajao promises a musical comedy set in the world of Punjabi pop music

IANS

The trailer of rapper Raftaar, Tanuj Virwani, Sahil Vaid and Sahil Khattar-starrer Bajao gives a sneak peek into the hilarious journey of three determined filmmakers, as they navigate the colourful chaos of the Punjabi music industry, delivering a rollercoaster of laughter, mishaps, and satirical entertainment.

Raftaar is making his much-awaited acting debut with musical comedy series Bajao. Mahira Sharma, Adinath Kothare and Monalisa will also be seen in the series.

The one-minute-38-second video starts with Ek Kalakaar Raftaar’s real music concerts, and introduces the audiences into his character Babbar. He is seen mixing freestyle and gangsta-rap. Three friends — Tanuj as Ved, Sahil Khatter as Dhaari, and Sahil Vaid as Cookie, are introduced. The show, set against the backdrop of Delhi, takes an unexpected turn when three friends find themselves entrusted with a bag of Rs 2 crore to shoot the comeback music video for Punjab’s most celebrated rapper Babbar. The video ends with Raftaar’s dialogue “Beta is jungle me ek sher tha, hai, or rahega, Babbar.”

Bajao is a coming-of-age bromance that follows the hilarious escapades of three young, tenacious filmmakers as they embark on a journey like no other. Navigating the high-octane world of Punjabi Pop music, these spirited creators overcome formidable challenges, confront overexcited artists, and even encounter ruthless gangsters.

Talking about the same, Raftaar says, “Making my acting debut with Bajao has been a fulfilling milestone in my journey as an artist. It’s a project that resonates with my own journey in the music industry – full of twists, turns, and unexpected surprises.”

“Bajao is not just a show, it’s an out of control adventure that captures the essence of the Punjabi music scene in the most entertaining way possible,” he added.

It will stream on JioCinema from August 25.