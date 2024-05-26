Baldwin to stand trial

Alec Baldwin will face trial for involuntary manslaughter following the tragic shooting on the set of the movie Rust.
A New Mexico judge has rejected Baldwin’s efforts to have the case dismissed, ensuring that the actor will stand trial from July 9.
