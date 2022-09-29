 Balika Vadhu star Avika Gor is all set to maker her Bollywood debut with 'Kahani Rubberband Ki' : The Tribune India

Balika Vadhu star Avika Gor is all set to maker her Bollywood debut with 'Kahani Rubberband Ki'

Avika Gor who has earlier worked in Telugu and Kannada films

Balika Vadhu star Avika Gor is all set to maker her Bollywood debut with 'Kahani Rubberband Ki'

A poster of 'Kahan Rubberband Ki. Instagram/manishmischief

ANI

Mumbai, September 29

Small screen sweetheart who won millions of hearts with her stellar performance in Balika Vadhu is all set to woo tinseltown with her big Bollywood break with upcoming social laugh riot Kahani Rubberband Ki.

The film has been written and directed by debutant filmmaker Sarika Sanjot.

Avika Gor who has earlier worked in Telugu and Kannada films, is geared up for her Bollywood debut with Kahani Rubberband Ki.

The movie also marks the debut of her Sasural Simar Ka Co-star Manish Raisinghan and will also feature Scam 1992 superstar Pratik Gandhi and comedy star Gaurav Gera along with stalwarts like Aruna Irani and Paintal.

The hilarious comedy revolves around the shopkeeper who sells condoms with the name rubberband. This social piece under the garb of a hilarious masala entertainer promises to educate the audience as well.

Talking about this upcoming laugh riot, Debutant Director Sarika Sanjot says, "I am so excited to bring this story to the audience. The film addresses such an important topic in a way that makes the entire idea of "condoms" acceptable in Indian society." She further adds, "Unfortunately, we, as a society, treat the very thing we need most as taboo. The idea behind making this film is to make condoms a household name. I want the youngsters to be comfortable heading into a medical store and asking for condoms. There's nothing to be ashamed of, in fact, it's the most responsible thing to do! I want to strip the shame off from condoms and probably by renaming it as rubber band through this comical adaptation of the subject might just normalise the whole experience of purchasing condoms for the youth of our country!"

Talking about the cast of the film, Sarika says, "I am so impressed with the performances of each and everyone involved in this film. I couldn't have asked for a better star cast. Right from Avika to Manish, Pratik to Aruna ji, Paintal to Gaurav Gera and all others, everyone has essayed their parts well." Kahani Rubberband Ki is produced under the banner Moon House Productions. Meet Bros has composed the music for the film, while Faroukh Mistry handled the cinematography. The beautiful voices of well-known artists Kunal Ganjawala, Hargun Kaur, and Geet Sagar can be heard on the moving song tracks in the film.

The movie is slated to release on the 14th of October. PVR Cinemas will release the film all over India.

This story has been provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content in this article.

#Avika Gaur #Kunal Ganjawala #Manish Raisinghan #Sarika Sanjot

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Nation

Unexploded bombs, landmines in Punjab, Gujarat: Canadian travel advisory

2
Nation

Tit for tat, Canada advisory against visiting Punjab, Gujarat

3
Nation

AFT upholds conviction of two Majors for illicit relationship, says good character expected from Army officer

4
Entertainment

Arrest warrant issued against Ekta Kapoor, mother Shobha Kapoor over web series 'XXX'

5
Nation

Lt Gen Anil Chauhan appointed Chief of Defence Staff

6
Nation

Ankita murder: How Meerut couple escaped from infamous Uttarakhand resort

7
J & K

Video: Moments before encounter, watch Indian army officer video-calls Jaish terrorist, asks him to surrender

8
Nation

No change in Army regiments' names

9
Chandigarh

In a first for PGI Chandigarh, simultaneous kidney-pancreas transplant recipient delivers a healthy baby

10
Nation

Viral video: Malayalam actors allege molestation at mall in Kerala; police launch probe

Don't Miss

View All
Moments before encounter, Indian army officer video calls Jaish terrorist, asks him to surrender
J & K

Video: Moments before encounter, watch Indian army officer video-calls Jaish terrorist, asks him to surrender

Arrest warrant issued against Ekta Kapoor, mother Shobha Kapoor over web series 'XXX'
Entertainment

Arrest warrant issued against Ekta Kapoor, mother Shobha Kapoor over web series 'XXX'

Recipient of kidney & pancreas delivers baby, 4 yrs after surgery
Chandigarh

Recipient of kidney & pancreas delivers baby at PGI, 4 yrs after surgery

Bathinda hospital OT without a door
Punjab

Bathinda hospital OT without a door

Nandita adjudged best lady chef in country
Chandigarh

Chandigarh's Nandita Karan adjudged best lady chef in country

Students protest shortage of teachers
Haryana

Peon teaches English at govt school in Rohtak

Deepika Padukone rushed to hospital after feeling uneasy
Entertainment

Deepika Padukone feeling better after being rushed to hospital

Technology ecosystem to get big push in Punjab
Chandigarh

Technology ecosystem to get big push in Punjab

Top News

Congress presidential poll nominations end tomorrow: Party rushes to find consensus candidate

Ashok Gehlot opts out of race for Congress chief, apologises to Sonia Gandhi for Sunday events

Gehlot’s written apology appears to be the tool to broker pe...

Congress MLAs create ruckus in Punjab Assembly, carry slogans against minister Fauja Singh Sarari

Congress MLAs create ruckus in Punjab Assembly, carry slogans against minister Fauja Singh Sarari

Congress Legislature Party leader Partap Singh Bajwa demands...

Unmarried women also entitled to abortion: Supreme Court

All women entitled to safe, legal abortion, says Supreme Court

Rape includes marital rape for purpose of MTP Act

Punjab Anti-Gang Task Force nabs Davinder Bambiha gang member Neeraj Chaska from Jammu

Punjab Anti-Gang Task Force nabs Davinder Bambiha gang member Neeraj Chaska from Jammu

He was wanted for the murders of Gurlal Brar and Chandigarh’...

Moments before encounter, Indian army officer video calls Jaish terrorist, asks him to surrender

Video: Moments before encounter, watch Indian army officer video-calls Jaish terrorist, asks him to surrender


Cities

View All

Man guns down father over property dispute in Tarn Taran

Man guns down father over property dispute in Tarn Taran

Candlelight march, freedom runs, cycle rallies mark Bhagat Singh’s birth anniv celebrations

Gangster Jaggu Bhagwanpuria brought on production warrant

Take precautions against dengue: Amritsar Health Dept

Road infra needed under Smart City still eludes Amritsar city

Cotton crop damaged in Mansa

Cotton crop damaged in Mansa

14 addicts escape from Bathinda rehab centre

Incessant rain pushes farmers to the brink

Post flak, ~1K fine put on hold at rly station

Post flak, Rs 1K fine put on hold at Chandigarh Railway Station

DRDO to develop training aids for security forces’ dogs

Chandigarh Health Department withdraws lease extension orders for shops at health facilities

Chandigarh cop gets bail in property grab case

Punjab Governor kicks off work on clearing Dadu Majra legacy waste

Yamuna water level receding but still above danger mark

Yamuna water level receding but still above danger mark

Major crackdown against drug cartels in Punjab, Himachal, Delhi; CBI, NCB, multiple state police register 127 cases, arrest 175

HC grants bail to NSE ex-boss Chitra

Man plans own robbery, arrested

Jalandhar man plans own robbery, arrested

Jalandhar pays tribute to Bhagat Singh on birth anniversary

City pays tribute to Bhagat Singh on birth anniv

Patriotism in Nawanshahr, Kapurthala’s air

Candle march held in Hoshiarpur

4 die of swine flu in Moga

4 die of swine flu in Moga

Factory worker’s murder solved in Ludhiana

Paddy procurement set to begin in Ludhiana district from Saturday

Ludhiana pays tribute to Shaheed-e-Azam Sardar Bhagat Singh

'Committed to making martyr's vision a reality'

Patiala: Deferred at eleventh hour over ruckus, Rajindra Gymkhana poll on course

Patiala: Deferred at eleventh hour over ruckus, Rajindra Gymkhana poll on course

Punjabi University staff taking PR of other nations under lens

Health officials challan sweets shop in Patiala, collect seven samples