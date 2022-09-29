Balika Vadhu star Avika Gor is all set to maker her Bollywood debut with 'Kahani Rubberband Ki'

ANI

Mumbai, September 29

Small screen sweetheart who won millions of hearts with her stellar performance in Balika Vadhu is all set to woo tinseltown with her big Bollywood break with upcoming social laugh riot Kahani Rubberband Ki.

The film has been written and directed by debutant filmmaker Sarika Sanjot.

Avika Gor who has earlier worked in Telugu and Kannada films, is geared up for her Bollywood debut with Kahani Rubberband Ki.

The movie also marks the debut of her Sasural Simar Ka Co-star Manish Raisinghan and will also feature Scam 1992 superstar Pratik Gandhi and comedy star Gaurav Gera along with stalwarts like Aruna Irani and Paintal.

The hilarious comedy revolves around the shopkeeper who sells condoms with the name rubberband. This social piece under the garb of a hilarious masala entertainer promises to educate the audience as well.

Talking about this upcoming laugh riot, Debutant Director Sarika Sanjot says, "I am so excited to bring this story to the audience. The film addresses such an important topic in a way that makes the entire idea of "condoms" acceptable in Indian society." She further adds, "Unfortunately, we, as a society, treat the very thing we need most as taboo. The idea behind making this film is to make condoms a household name. I want the youngsters to be comfortable heading into a medical store and asking for condoms. There's nothing to be ashamed of, in fact, it's the most responsible thing to do! I want to strip the shame off from condoms and probably by renaming it as rubber band through this comical adaptation of the subject might just normalise the whole experience of purchasing condoms for the youth of our country!"

Talking about the cast of the film, Sarika says, "I am so impressed with the performances of each and everyone involved in this film. I couldn't have asked for a better star cast. Right from Avika to Manish, Pratik to Aruna ji, Paintal to Gaurav Gera and all others, everyone has essayed their parts well." Kahani Rubberband Ki is produced under the banner Moon House Productions. Meet Bros has composed the music for the film, while Faroukh Mistry handled the cinematography. The beautiful voices of well-known artists Kunal Ganjawala, Hargun Kaur, and Geet Sagar can be heard on the moving song tracks in the film.

The movie is slated to release on the 14th of October. PVR Cinemas will release the film all over India.

This story has been provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content in this article.

