‘Balika Vadhu’ takes OTT route

Voot is all set to stream one of the most popular shows on television, Balika Vadhu. With a promise of making each episode exciting for its viewers, the drama series Balika Vadhu— Anandi Ka Naya Safar will stream on Voot, starting February 28.

Balika Vadhu revolves around relationships between three individuals—Anandi, Jigar and Anand. A 23-year-old successful fashion designer, Anandi is set to start a new chapter of her life and find love. The show will witness a love triangle between Anandi, Jigar and Anand.

Talking about the show, Shivangi Joshi, who plays the role of Anandi and is quite popular with the viewers, says, “It will be a great journey with a new concept for Balika Vadhu on Voot. I am looking forward to it. The show has its own set of followers and has been doing well on the platform. With the OTT’s rise and the youth space we intend to reach, I am hopeful we will create a space in the audiences’ hearts. ”