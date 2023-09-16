Bambai Meri Jaan becomes first Indian OTT series to premiere in London

Actress Kritika Kamra takes centrestage as she steps into the gritty world of gangsters in the upcoming series Bambai Meri Jaan. The show has been produced by Excel Entertainment and created by director Shujaat Saudagar.

Bambai Meri Jaan became the first-ever Indian OTT series to witness an international premiere on September 12 in London.

Set against the backdrop of post-independence Bombay, where the streets were filled with crime and intrigue, Bambai Meri Jaan promises to be an edge-of-the-seat thriller. The narrative revolves around an earnest cop’s relentless pursuit to protect his family amidst the chaos and danger that lurk in the city’s shadows.

Says Kritika, “I am thrilled to be a part of Bambai Meri Jaan, a show that pushes the boundaries of storytelling in Indian content. The international premiere in London is a testament to the hard work and dedication of our entire team and I am very happy.”

