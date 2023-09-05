Bambai springs into action

ANI

Filmmaker Farhan Akhtar on Monday unveiled the official trailer of actor Kay Kay Menon’s upcoming action thriller web series, Bambai Meri Jaan. Taking to Instagram, Farhan shared the trailer which he captioned, “An honest father, an insatiable son, and the consequences that lie within. #BambaiMeriJaanOnPrime, trailer out now.”

Bambai Meri Jaan is created by Rensil D’Silva and Shujaat Saudagar and directed by Shujaat Saudagar and brings under one umbrella, versatile and talented actors such as Kay Kay Menon, Avinash Tiwary, Kritika Kamra and Nivedita Bhattacharya along with Amyra Dastur.

Talking about his role in the upcoming series, Kay Kay Menon said, “My character Ismail Kadri is multi-layered and complex. He is an honest cop and a doting father who isn’t perfect. On one hand, he is deeply committed to cleaning the city of Bambai of all crime, on the other, to save his family, he is forced to become a pawn to the city’s crime syndicate. Ismail fights against all odds not to give in to the evil surrounding him. Shujaat and Rensil’s vision for this character was so clear and precise that it was easy for me to essay this role.” The series will stream on Prime Video from September 14.

