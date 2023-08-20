 Banita Sandhu shares loved up pictures with AP Dhillon, makes relationship official : The Tribune India

  • Entertainment
  • Banita Sandhu shares loved up pictures with AP Dhillon, makes relationship official

Banita Sandhu shares loved up pictures with AP Dhillon, makes relationship official

Earlier, a picture of AP Dhillon and Banita Dhillon kissing vent viral

Banita Sandhu shares loved up pictures with AP Dhillon, makes relationship official

AP Dhillon and his girlfriend Banita Sandhu. Instagram/banitasandhu



IANS

Mumbai, August 20

Actress Banita Sandhu, who is known for her work in the 'October' and 'Sardar Udham Singh', has made her relationship with Punjabi music artiste AP Dhillon official. The actress recently took to her Instagram to share an array of loved up pictures with the 'Brown Munde' hitmaker.

The photos show Banita and AP turning up the heat. In one picture, she's on a bed looking at him as he lounges on the floor. In another, things get racy as he helps zip up her dress.

In another frame, Banita can be seen posing for the camera while AP Dhillon can be seen standing behind her. The last frame features AP Dhillon and Banita with their back to the camera while they can be seen holding hands. Banita wrote in the caption, "with me" and dropped a heart emoji with it.

Check out the pictures:

Here are some more pictures of them together:

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Sasha Jairam (@sashajairam)

Rumours about AP Dhillon and Banita Sandhu started doing the rounds after they featured together in the singer's recent music video ‘With You'. Earlier, a picture of the two kissing also went viral on the Internet.

Banita made her Bollywood debut with the 2018 film which also starred Bollywood star Varun Dhawan. She made her foray in Tamil cinema with ‘Adithya Varma'.

Talking about AP Dhillon, the ‘Summer High' hitmaker recently released his documentary ‘AP Dhillon: First of a Kind', the premier of which was a starry affair as many Bollywood celebs including superstar Salman Khan attended the premiere of the series in Mumbai.

IANS

#Instagram #Mumbai

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
J & K

Nine soldiers killed as Army vehicle plunges into gorge in Ladakh

2
Himachal

Monsoon fury: 21 of 23 Himachal Pradesh hydel projects 'violated' norms, caused flooding downstream

3
Punjab

Sidhu Moosewala killing: Accused Sachin Bishnoi stayed in UP with shooters before executing murder plan, reveal sources

4
Punjab

Abohar MLA Sandeep Jakhar suspended from Congress for anti-party activities

5
Himachal

3 buildings in Shimla’s Comely Bank vacated after subsidence

6
Himachal

Himachal rain fury: Met forecasts heavy to very heavy rain on Sunday and Monday; death toll over past week climbs to 78

7
Haryana

Vande Bharat sought for Chandigarh-Jaipur route

8
Nation

MBBS intake capped at 150 seats, rules for new med colleges notified

9
Punjab

Hundreds of residents forced into flood camps in Punjab

10
Nation

'Why go to Raipur?' Congress leader Pawan Khera slams AAP chief Kejriwal's visit to Chhattisgarh

Don't Miss

View All
At market’s mercy, Hoshiarpur’s wood inlay art struggles
Punjab

At market’s mercy, Hoshiarpur’s wood inlay art struggles

Sinking feeling: Shimla is crumbling, governments to blame
Features

Sinking feeling: Shimla is crumbling, governments to blame

Own house surrounded by water, Paramjit ferries villagers to safety
Punjab Sultanpur Lodhi

Own house surrounded by water, Paramjit Singh ferries villagers to safety

‘Gods must be angry’: Spine-chilling videos show house with people inside washed away; rail track, car hang precariously in air
Trending

'Gods must be angry': Spine-chilling videos show houses, people being washed away in Himachal Pradesh; rail track, car hang precariously in air

State award for 8-year-old
Punjab

State award for 8-year-old Ropar girl Saanvi Sood

Back to school after two months via boat
Punjab

Jalandhar: Back to school after two months via boat

Sukhbir Badal shares heart-warming video of Sikh soldier being welcomed by family
Trending

Watch heart-warming video of how a Sikh family spreads red carpet to welcome its soldier son

Another landslide in Shimla, 4-5 houses collapse in Krishna Nagar area
Himachal

Horrific Shimla video: Several houses collapse in fresh landslide; 2 bodies found, rescue operation under way

Top News

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge reconstitutes Congress Working Committee, see complete list

Kharge unveils 84-member CWC: G-23, youth find prominence; Pilot, Tharoor inducted

Charanjit Singh Chani, Pratibha Singh, Manish Tewari fresh e...

Russia’s lunar mission fails, Luna-25 space craft smashes into moon

Luna-25: Russia's first lunar mission in 47 years smashes into the moon in failure

Failure is a blow to Russian space prestige

All set for India’s moon lander to touch down on lunar soil

All set for India's moon lander to touch down on lunar soil

The lander is expected to make a soft-landing near the South...

Monsoon fury: 21 of 23 Himachal Pradesh hydel projects ‘violated’ norms, caused flooding downstream

Monsoon fury: 21 of 23 Himachal Pradesh hydel projects 'violated' norms, caused flooding downstream

Flooding of low-lying areas in Punjab and Himachal has been ...

Muslim couple beaten to death after son elopes with Hindu girl; 3 arrested

Muslim couple beaten to death after son elopes with Hindu girl; 3 arrested

Few years back victim Abbas’s son had eloped with a girl fro...


Cities

View All

Health Dept claims 171 dengue, 106 chikungunya cases in Amritsar

Health Dept claims 171 dengue, 106 chikungunya cases in Amritsar

Teachers’ body demands separate vote counting centres for civic body elections

2,400 litres lahan recovered from village in Tarn Taran

Gurbani broadcast: SGPC receives 'Silver Button' from YouTube

BRTS crisis: Activist writes to two legislators for revival of Metro bus service

City Beautiful dons greener look, forest area up 3.86%

City Beautiful dons greener look, forest area up 3.86%

Hawala operator with drug syndicate links lands in net

Cab drivers end indefinite strike

Expedite GMCH-32 projects: Health Secretary

Now, waste ‘dump’ comes up in Maloya

‘We20 meeting’ hindered, says Congress; nod not taken: Police

‘We20 meeting’ hindered, says Congress; nod not taken: Police

Delhi: 26-year-old man shot dead at house in Fatehpur Beri area over mistaken identity

Embrace veganism, say animal rights activists

In poll gear, BJP unveils Delhi LS segment heads

Robbers on stabbing spree murder man, injure 2 others

Flood fury: Farmers seek adequate, timely relief for crop loss

Flood fury: Farmers seek adequate, timely relief for crop loss

Own house surrounded by water, Paramjit Singh ferries villagers to safety

Scribe ends his life in hotel room

At market’s mercy, Hoshiarpur’s wood inlay art struggles

Chintpurni fair: Cabinet Minister Jimpa reviews arrangements

Floods claimed one life, caused damage to roads, properties

Floods claimed one life, caused damage to roads, properties

Himachal Pradesh truck damages transformer, power poles, causes blackout

Deteriorating living conditions in EWS Colony, courtesy MC apathy

MC issues challan of Rs 25K against burning of organic waste

Gang that held family captive busted

Patiala Cops hold special nakas

Patiala Cops hold special nakas

Four in police net for friend's murder in Fatehgarh Sahib

Tributes paid to freedom fighters in Patiala

Seminar on sports laws held in Patiala

Award for Patiala educationist