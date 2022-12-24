Barack Obama continues with annual tradition, shares his lists of favorite books, movies and music

ANI
Washington, December 24
Former US President Barack Obama has continued his end-of-year tradition by revealing his favourite movies of the year 2022 and the list surprisingly does not include James Cameron's latest 'Avatar: The Way of Water'.
The reason could be that Obama simply hasn't caught Cameron's VFX marvel due to his busy schedule. Also, as the movie is best seen on bigger screens and such show times have been packed, it could potentially prove a security hassle for the former president.
According to Deadline, an entertainment news website, another high-quality blockbuster missing from the film list is 'Wakanda Forever', despite the fact that the original 'Black Panther' made it to his 2018 list.
However, the one blockbuster that did make the cut this year was the Tom Cruise starrer 'Top Gun: Maverick'.
Obama had even asked for comments about movies he missed. In a tweet shared on his official handle, he wrote, "I saw some great movies this year - here are some of my favorites. What did I miss?"
Other prestige titles included in the top 17 list are Steven Spielberg's 'The Fabelmans', Chinonye Chukwu's 'Till' and Todd Field's 'Tar'. Antione Fuqua's 'Emancipation' was also not present on the list.
Obama also shared the books and songs he enjoyed in the year 2022. With the list of music he wrote, "I always enjoy sharing my end of year music playlist with all of you — and this year we heard a lot of great songs. Here are some of my favorites. Are there any songs or artists I should check out?"
And the caption with the list of books, which was similar to the other two, reads, "I always look forward to sharing my lists of favorite books, movies, and music with all of you. First up, here are some of the books I read and enjoyed this year. Let me know which books I should check out in 2023."
