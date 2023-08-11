Barbie movie banned in Kuwait, under fire in Lebanon for promoting homosexuality

The controversies surrounding Greta Gerwig’s movie Barbie are not ending any time soon.
According to reports, Kuwait has become the latest country to impose a ban on the film. It earlier faced a ban in Vietnam. Barbie is also likely to be banned in Lebanon. The culture minister Mohammad Mortada said that Barbie promotes homosexuality and contradicts values of faith and morality by diminishing the importance of the family unit. —
