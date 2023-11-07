 'Barbie' star Margot Robbie enjoys day out with husband Tom Ackerley : The Tribune India

  • Entertainment
  • 'Barbie' star Margot Robbie enjoys day out with husband Tom Ackerley

'Barbie' star Margot Robbie enjoys day out with husband Tom Ackerley

The duo met on the set of the World War II drama Suite Francaise

'Barbie' star Margot Robbie enjoys day out with husband Tom Ackerley

Tom Ackerley, Margot Robbie. ANI



ANI

Washington DC, November 7

'Barbie' star Margot Robbie and producer Tom Ackerley were spotted together at a restaurant in sunny Perth, Australia, reported People.

Wearing dark, fashionable shades and a white button-down shirt, Robbie was seen smiling as she left the restaurant and noticed several well-wishers with cameras. As she made her way to a waiting car, she stopped to take selfies with the ecstatic supporters. Take a lookL

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Margo ♡ (@margowithoutt)

Ackerley, 33, a British film producer, was dressed in a blue-green button-down shirt with short sleeves.

Papa Salt isn't the only professional collaboration between Robbie and Ackerley, who have been together since 2014. Along with McNamara and Sophia Kerr, they've produced hit films including I, Tonya, Birds of Prey, Promising Young Woman and Barbie under LA-based production company LuckyChap Entertainment, reported People.

Both producer and star of the box office record-breaker 'Barbie', Robbie is expected to earn $50 million as part of a deal that combines her salary and back-end bonuses, according to Variety. Directed and co-written by Greta Gerwig, the live-action Mattel doll adaptation is 2023's highest-grossing film and the highest-ever earner for distributor Warner Bros.

The duo met on the set of the World War II drama Suite Francaise, where he was an assistant director, in 2013. They tied the knot in 2016 in a private ceremony on Australia's Gold Coast, with Robbie revealing the wedding news on Instagram.

Although Robbie and Ackerley have mostly kept their romance quiet, they did show up together on the 'Barbie' premiere's pink carpet this July. In August the couple was spotted in the water on the Greek island of Sifnos.

Robbie will next produce and star in a still-to-be-titled Ocean's 11 film that will reunite her on the big screen with her Barbie costar Ryan Gosling. Her publicist told People in May that the project is "an original Ocean's film set in the '60s," reported People.

#Australia #United States of America USA #Washington

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Punjab

ED arrests Punjab AAP MLA Jaswant Singh Gajjanmajra in bank fraud linked money laundering case

2
Himachal

Work on Rs 1,555-crore ropeway in Shimla to begin next year

3
Entertainment

Sara Ali Khan hints Shubman GIll is dating 'other Sara' on 'Koffee With Karan'

4
World Cup 2023

Angelo Mathews ‘timed out’: Netizens lash out at Shakib; describe it ‘poor sportsmanship’, ‘shameful move’

5
Haryana

Sexual abuse in Jind school: The ominous black windowpane

6
Amritsar

Hazoori Ragi of Golden Temple Mahadeep Singh ‘attacked’ by hooligans, 1 held

7
Punjab

Governors must act before states turn to court: Supreme Court on Punjab's plea

8
Punjab

Supreme Court sets March 31 deadline for completing selection of district judges in Punjab

9
Delhi

Take immediate steps to stop stubble-burning, Supreme Court tells Punjab, Haryana, Rajasthan, UP and Delhi

10
India

Palestinian workers expelled,1L Indians likely to join Israel's construction sector

Don't Miss

View All
Luck smiles on elderly Mahilpur farmer, wins ~2.5 crore lottery
Jalandhar

Hoshiarpur: Luck smiles on elderly Mahilpur farmer, wins Rs 2.5 crore lottery

Smoggy morning jogging in Delhi sparks Internet humour
Delhi

Smoggy morning jogging in Delhi sparks Internet humour

Patiala: Principal thwarts bid to usurp college land
Punjab

Patiala: Woman principal thwarts bid to usurp land of Government College for Girls

Now, devotees can take along ‘langar ration’ to Gurdwara Kartarpur Sahib
Punjab

Now, devotees can take along 'langar ration' to Gurdwara Kartarpur Sahib

City air quality deteriorates
Chandigarh

Chandigarh air quality deteriorates

When tanks drove on snow at Zoji La to secure Ladakh from Pak militia
J & K

When tanks drove on snow at Zoji La to secure Ladakh from Pakistani militia

100-yr journey of Darbar Sahib in images
Amritsar

100-yr journey of Darbar Sahib, Amritsar, in images

‘Steal his boots’: Wasim Akram gives hilarious suggestion to stop Jasprit Bumrah
World Cup 2023

'Steal his boots': Wasim Akram gives hilarious suggestion to stop Jasprit Bumrah

Top News

Supreme Court tells Punjab, Haryana to immediately stop burning crop residue

Take immediate steps to stop stubble-burning, Supreme Court tells Punjab, Haryana, Rajasthan, UP and Delhi

A Bench led by Justice Sanjay Kishan Kaul directs the Cabine...

Directions on bursting firecrackers applicable to all states, Supreme Court clarifies

Directions on bursting firecrackers applicable to all states, Supreme Court clarifies

The court directs the state governments to take appropriate ...

Marginal dip in pollution levels in Delhi, AQI in 'very poor' category

Marginal dip in pollution levels in Delhi, AQI in 'very poor' category

The national capital's Air Quality Index stands at 394, a ma...

Additional checks in place for Air India passengers at Delhi airport till November 30

Additional checks in place for Air India passengers at Delhi airport till November 30

There will be Secondary Ladder Point Check for Air India fli...

India successfully test-fires ‘Pralay’ missile off Odisha coast

India successfully test-fires 'Pralay' missile off Odisha coast

The missile has been developed by the Defence Research and D...


Cities

View All

SAD again announces Harjinder Dhami as its candidate for SGPC president

SAD again announces Harjinder Dhami as its candidate for SGPC president

Hazoori Ragi of Golden Temple Mahadeep Singh ‘attacked’ by hooligans, 1 held

Tarn Taran: Mianwind village youth dies of cardiac arrest in Canada

Portion of ceiling plaster comes off at Amritsar railway station

MP Dimpa reviews development works at DISHA meeting

No let-up in farm fire incidents in Bathinda

No let-up in farm fire incidents in Bathinda

Official 'forced' to burn paddy stubble in Bathinda, nine booked on CM Bhagwant Mann's orders

10 months on, Chandigarh’s rooftop solar plant project hangs fire

10 months on, Chandigarh’s rooftop solar plant project hangs fire

Shootout in Zirakpur, biker held with pistols

Chandigarh: Waste processing plant set for launch, RWAs fume

Mohali: To decongest Airport Road, another route from IT City to Kurali in works

4 booked for serving hookah at Panchkula club

Supreme Court tells Punjab, Haryana to immediately stop burning crop residue

Take immediate steps to stop stubble-burning, Supreme Court tells Punjab, Haryana, Rajasthan, UP and Delhi

Marginal dip in pollution levels in Delhi, AQI in 'very poor' category

Odd-even car scheme to be back in Delhi a day after Diwali; air quality still 'severe'

Chinese products flood Delhi’s Bhagirath Palace ahead of Diwali

Oz leader visits Bangla Sahib

Festive rush, repair works lead to chaos on Jalandhar roads

Festive rush, repair works lead to chaos on Jalandhar roads

Hoshiarpur: Luck smiles on elderly Mahilpur farmer, wins Rs 2.5 crore lottery

AAP MLA Jaswant Singh Gajjanmajra held by ED in Rs 41cr bank fraud case

Shun stubble burning to protect natural resources: Jalandhar DC to farmers

BJP SC Morcha seeks legal action against own party leader for gurdwara remarks

26-year-old woman found murdered in Garden City

26-year-old woman found murdered in Garden City

89 farm fire cases reported, AQI remains poor at 282

42-year-old man dies after being hit by truck

Ensure compliance of NGT directions, MC chief told

Foetus found in vacant plot

Over 3,000 students awarded degrees at TIET’s convocation

Over 3,000 students awarded degrees at TIET’s convocation

Alert over adulterated milk items in Punjab, 15% samples fail test

25% of paddy yet to be harvested in Punjab

Pbi University starts classes for civil services

Discussion on Sheikh Farid at Pbi varsity