'Barbie' star Margot Robbie enjoys day out with husband Tom Ackerley

ANI

Washington DC, November 7

'Barbie' star Margot Robbie and producer Tom Ackerley were spotted together at a restaurant in sunny Perth, Australia, reported People.

Wearing dark, fashionable shades and a white button-down shirt, Robbie was seen smiling as she left the restaurant and noticed several well-wishers with cameras. As she made her way to a waiting car, she stopped to take selfies with the ecstatic supporters. Take a lookL

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Margo ♡ (@margowithoutt)

Ackerley, 33, a British film producer, was dressed in a blue-green button-down shirt with short sleeves.

Papa Salt isn't the only professional collaboration between Robbie and Ackerley, who have been together since 2014. Along with McNamara and Sophia Kerr, they've produced hit films including I, Tonya, Birds of Prey, Promising Young Woman and Barbie under LA-based production company LuckyChap Entertainment, reported People.

Both producer and star of the box office record-breaker 'Barbie', Robbie is expected to earn $50 million as part of a deal that combines her salary and back-end bonuses, according to Variety. Directed and co-written by Greta Gerwig, the live-action Mattel doll adaptation is 2023's highest-grossing film and the highest-ever earner for distributor Warner Bros.

The duo met on the set of the World War II drama Suite Francaise, where he was an assistant director, in 2013. They tied the knot in 2016 in a private ceremony on Australia's Gold Coast, with Robbie revealing the wedding news on Instagram.

Although Robbie and Ackerley have mostly kept their romance quiet, they did show up together on the 'Barbie' premiere's pink carpet this July. In August the couple was spotted in the water on the Greek island of Sifnos.

Robbie will next produce and star in a still-to-be-titled Ocean's 11 film that will reunite her on the big screen with her Barbie costar Ryan Gosling. Her publicist told People in May that the project is "an original Ocean's film set in the '60s," reported People.

#Australia #United States of America USA #Washington