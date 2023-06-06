Barry Newman passes away at 92

ANI

Veteran actor Barry Newman, best known for starring in the 1971 cult action thriller Vanishing Point, has died. He was 92.

Newman passed away on May 11 from natural causes at New York-Presbyterian Columbia University Irving Medical Center. His wife shared the news with the US-based publication.

In Vanishing Point, Newman played former race car driver Kowalski, a speedster that darts around in a Dodge Challenger after becoming entangled in a criminal conspiracy. The film is regarded as one of the defining American action films of the ‘70s by genre enthusiasts. It was directed by Richard C. Sarafian.

Newman also featured in films such as Daylight (1996) and Bowfinger (1999)