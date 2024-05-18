Batman: Caped Crusader on way

Prime Video has announced that the highly anticipated new animated series from Warner Bros. Animation, Bad Robot Productions, and 6th & Idaho, Batman: Caped Crusader, will premiere all 10 episodes on August 1, along with the official first-look images of this thrilling new show. The images give audiences a special peek into the world of Gotham City, and some of the iconic fan-favourite characters that will
be featured in the
upcoming season.
