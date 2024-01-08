‘BB17 is a world of its own’

Let’s dive right into your journey on Bigg Boss 17. Can you shed some light on the apparent rivalry between you and Anurag Dobhal?

Well, Anurag and I had our differences during the show, and it reached a point where we were both challenging each other to leave the show first.

After your elimination, you mentioned that Anurag disrespected the platform, the taskmaster, and Salman Khan. Could you elaborate that?

Certainly. I felt Anurag’s behaviour was disrespectful, not only towards the show, but also towards the taskmaster and Salman Khan. It was a clash of values and principles.

You expressed dissatisfaction with your eviction, blaming Isha for it. Can you tell us more about that?

When Isha was given the power to choose between Aishwarya and Anurag for eviction, she chose Aishwarya. Despite Anurag breaking more rules, Isha decided to evict Aishwarya, which I found unfair.

You mentioned your bias towards Munawar Faruqui. Why do you want him to win, and what are your thoughts on his relationship with Ayesha Khan?

Munawar has shown growth and maturity during his time on the show. I believe he deserves to win. Regarding his relationship with Ayesha, mistakes were made, and Munawar should have provided closure. It’s an important lesson he’s learned the hard way. That being said, I think focus needs to shift from his personal life, to his game.

According to you what were the circumstances that led to your eviction?

Well, it was a combination of factors. The dynamics in the house were changing rapidly, and decisions had to be made. Some situations were beyond my control. It’s the nature of the game.

Your journey in the BB house had its share of highs and lows. Could you share some of the standout moments and the challenges you faced?

The highs were moments of connection with fellow contestants, the laughter, and the shared experiences. But it wasn’t all about good moments. The challenges were immense — dealing with conflicts, navigating through alliances, and staying true to myself in a competitive environment. It was a real test of character.

How has your time on Bigg Boss shaped your perspective on the game and life in general?

Bigg Boss is a unique experience, and it has definitely left its mark on me. It taught me resilience, the importance of adaptability, and the significance of staying true to one’s values even in challenging situations. It’s a microcosm of life, and I’m leaving with lessons that will stay with me.

How do you hope your journey on Bigg Boss is remembered?

To the fans, I appreciate the support. Remember me for the real, unfiltered moments. I hope my journey serves as a reminder that authenticity prevails, even in the most unpredictable circumstances.