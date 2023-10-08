Soccer legend David Beckham wanted to make sure his new docuseries was accurate. A now-viral clip from Netflix’s new four-part documentary, Beckham, shows the football star, 48, playfully interrupting his wife, Victoria Beckham, during her own sit-down discussion for the documentary.
The Spice Girls member revealed that she come from ‘very working-class’ family, and while she concludes her thought, her husband chips in with, “Be honest.” To this, Victoria responds, “I am being honest”, and David, who didn’t look convinced by her reply, asks: “What car did your dad drive you to school in?” After some additional back and forth about the specifics of the vehicle, Victoria then folded. “OK, in the ‘80s, my dad had a Rolls Royce.” “Thank you,” David responded with a grin, before ducking out of the room.
Victoria, who was born in 1974 in Essex, England, is the daughter of Jackie and Anthony Adams. She first found fame after joining the Spice Girls in 1994. Beckham, father to four children, had his whole family come out in support at the premiere of the docuseries this week. Beckham is now streaming on Netflix.
