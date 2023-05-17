Be receptive to the infinite intelligence within your subconscious

Renee Singh

We are all infinitely powerful beings. It is just that we have allowed fear and doubt to start ruling our lives. Even before we take any action our fears cloud our thought process to the point that our actions become a result of our fear-based selves. All this actually happens on a subconscious level and we are not really aware of this phenomenon. To create a conscious perception of our actions we need to be open-minded and receptive to the infinite intelligence within our subconscious.

INFINITE WISDOM

All of us are blessed with an infinite wisdom that needs expression. Our own apprehensions do not allow it. We need to understand this inner wisdom and apply it in all areas of our life in order to lead a happy and fulfilling life.

THOUGHT WORLD

Everything starts with a thought. Though invisible, it is a huge world infallible and invincible. With our thought, we can create the world we desire. Whatever you think you have the power to create. The infinite intelligence of your subconscious can reveal to you everything you need to know about new ideas, bring forth new inventions, make new discoveries, etc.

Begin by sowing thoughts of peace, joy, happiness, goodwill and prosperity. Accept these fully in your conscious reasoning mind. These thoughts will automatically attract the correct response. When the mind understands that the thoughts sent to the subconscious are happy, joyous and peaceful, magic happens and the subconscious responds. It will bring you harmonious conditions and agreeable surroundings.

VISUAL IMAGERY

Your visual imagery is responsible for creating your reality too. Learn to connect to the world within you, that’s why we talk of being positive, creating positive and powerful thought images in your mind. Once you have a mental image, it is very easy to turn it into a reality. You must realize that everything that exists within you as visual imagery is the organizing principle of your experience. The world within is the only creative power.

CHANGE YOUR DESTINY

All the great scientists, artists, poets, singers, writers and inventors had a deep understanding of the ways in which the conscious and subconscious minds worked; they knew how to harness their thoughts correctly. Quieten the negative thoughts and usher in the positive ones with more power. Stress is only the creation of our mind, so once we know and understand this, we know how to use our minds wisely to create the life of our dreams.

(Singh is a Chandigarh-based psychotherapist)